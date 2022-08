DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident.

The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham.

