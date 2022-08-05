Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges.

The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.

McKinney confessed to the improper relationship and stated that he had a pending charge in Morgan County for sexual abuse of a child under 12 when he was interviewed by investigators on Thursday.

McKinney has been booked into the Franklin County Detention Center and charged with rape in the 1st degree and incest with minor.

McKinney also has several outstanding warrants in multiple jurisdictions in North Alabama.

