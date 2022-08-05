Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges.

The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.

McKinney confessed to the improper relationship and stated that he had a pending charge in Morgan County for sexual abuse of a child under 12 when he was interviewed by investigators on Thursday.

McKinney has been booked into the Franklin County Detention Center and charged with rape in the 1st degree and incest with minor.

McKinney also has several outstanding warrants in multiple jurisdictions in North Alabama.

On or about January 5, 2022, McKinney was arrested on a grand jury warrant for Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree by forcible compulsion. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

According to court documents, on April 20, 2022, McKinney filed a motion to reduce bond, no order was issued settling this matter for a hearing.

On May 20, 2022, Judge Jennifer Howell saw McKinney as a jail case on a bond review hearing and granted his motion to reduce bond and released him from the Morgan County Jail ‘on his own recognizance’ and without ordering supervision of the Community Corrections Pretrial Release program.

Judge Howell ordered McKibbey to live at an address in Phil Campbell and follow certain conditions including obeying the law.

The State has ordered to revoke McKinney’s release and to hold him in the Morgan County Jail until he is brought to trial for these charges.

