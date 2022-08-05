Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.