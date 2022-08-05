Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call that came in at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon about a cutting suspect. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive.
Homeowners of the residence discovered a black male hiding in their closet, the male cut two of the victims before leaving the scene.
The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
