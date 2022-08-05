Deals
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder after he allegedly stabbed his son on Friday morning.

When deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 197, they found Damian Blaze Wade, 21, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Damian Wade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steven Ryan Wade, 40, was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail. He was booked on a murder charge and a bond has not been set.

Deputies believe an argument led to the stabbing.

