Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires

Limestone County Correctional Facility inmate stabbed
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.

The facility recently had two incidents of inmate-on-inmate assaults. Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault on July 30. He was transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.

James Kyle Tubbs, 39, was also a victim of inmate-on-inmate assault on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

