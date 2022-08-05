Deals
Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting
Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

