Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison

There are over 40 flavors for you to try.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!

There are 24 different flavors everyday and there are also some rotating flavors for you to try.

For more information about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, click here.

