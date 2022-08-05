Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new Italian ice place just opened in Madison and you have to try it!

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has over 40 flavors and we tried just a few of them to give you a sneak peek. They don’t just serve Italian ice as they also have soft ice cream!

There are 24 different flavors everyday and there are also some rotating flavors for you to try.

For more information about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, click here.

