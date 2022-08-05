Hot & humid today with scattered weekend thudnerstorms

Good morning and happy Friday! A weak boundary to the northwest will bring a bit more cloud cover and a chance at isolated rain showers this morning for parts of NW Alabama.

We will start off with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s with a very muggy feel to the morning, no widespread fog is expected through the morning commute. Today will be a repeat of your Thursday with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90s, the heat index will reach 100 degrees during the afternoon. A steady south breeze will keep the humid air mass in place for today with pop-up downpours and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon, coverage today will be spotty at best.

Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warm and muggy in the low to middle 70s. The weekend forecast looks a bit more unsettled compared to the past few days. Hot and humid conditions will stay with us for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to middle 90s and the heat index climbing over 100 degrees each afternoon. There will be plenty of dry hours to enjoy time in the August sunshine, but expect some delays in outside activities as heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will likely develop both afternoons. Make sure to go inside when you hear thunder or see lightning.

Next week is looking just a touch cooler for afternoon highs with temps reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s, scattered to numerous rain showers and storms look possible each day of the work week.

