Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already...
Making Keel Mountain safer
Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session.
Increased need for substitute teachers
Morgan Wallen to headline at Pepsi Rock the South SOURCE: Chris Johnson
Morgan Wallen, Alabama headline Pepsi Rock the South 2022 lineup