Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community.

Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick Milam, 43, was identified as a primary suspect by the Decatur Police VICE/Narcotics Unit.

On Thursday, the VICE/Narcotics unit along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located firearms, THC edibles, cocaine and firearms while executing a search warrant.

Milam was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Milam is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a $21,300 bond.

