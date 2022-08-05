Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW.

On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a business vehicle at 2105 Beltline Road SW.

Over the course of the investigation, Andrew Scott Strasser, 31 was developed as the suspect.

On August 3, Strasses was located at his residence and was arrested on three warrants for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Strasser was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.