Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters

Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, of Decatur, AL
Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, of Decatur, AL(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW.

On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a business vehicle at 2105 Beltline Road SW.

Over the course of the investigation, Andrew Scott Strasser, 31 was developed as the suspect.

On August 3, Strasses was located at his residence and was arrested on three warrants for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Strasser was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin speaks about Tuesday SWAT raid
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin speaks about Tuesday SWAT raid
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
Inflation causing more credit card debt
Inflation is causing more credit card debt
Inflation causing more credit card debt
Inflation causing more credit card debt