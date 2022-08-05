Cherokee man dies in single-vehicle crash

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Cherokee man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Shannon Tuberville, 24, was fatally injured on Aug. 4 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Tuberville was not using a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened on Underwood Mountain Road, six miles south of Tuscumbia.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

