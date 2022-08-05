Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Bank Independent to construct new operations center

Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Bank Independent to construct new operations center(Bank Independent)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bank Independent announced on Thursday that the company will be building a state-of-the-art Operations Center. The new center will be on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals.

“Our new facility will provide high-quality custom-designed office space to serve the needs of our team members, customers and communities,” Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw said. “It will include training rooms, a medical response area, a wellness room, a fitness center and a conferencing center served by catering, team member cafe and private dining and kitchen. The new facility will also include a Bank Independent Museum that will honor the legacy of the thousands of team members who have served the bank over the past 75 years with over 25 million hours of service. We look forward to this family enhancing our reputation as the employer of choice for the next 75 years.”

According to a statement from the bank, many services and accommodations are being provided to serve team members including systems to insure comfortable working conditions and floors sized for functional work groups co-located for effective collaboration.

The construction will break ground in the Spring of 2023 and will come with $60 million plus investment. The complex is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2025 and will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof, teams are currently spread out in over five buildings in Muscle Shoals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Milam was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, of Phil Campbell
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest
Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, of Decatur, AL
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin speaks about Tuesday SWAT raid
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin speaks about Tuesday SWAT raid