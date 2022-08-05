Bank Independent to construct new operations center

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bank Independent announced on Thursday that the company will be building a state-of-the-art Operations Center. The new center will be on 50 acres of former TVA property off Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals.

“Our new facility will provide high-quality custom-designed office space to serve the needs of our team members, customers and communities,” Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw said. “It will include training rooms, a medical response area, a wellness room, a fitness center and a conferencing center served by catering, team member cafe and private dining and kitchen. The new facility will also include a Bank Independent Museum that will honor the legacy of the thousands of team members who have served the bank over the past 75 years with over 25 million hours of service. We look forward to this family enhancing our reputation as the employer of choice for the next 75 years.”

According to a statement from the bank, many services and accommodations are being provided to serve team members including systems to insure comfortable working conditions and floors sized for functional work groups co-located for effective collaboration.

The construction will break ground in the Spring of 2023 and will come with $60 million plus investment. The complex is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2025 and will allow Bank Independent to move all operations staff under one roof, teams are currently spread out in over five buildings in Muscle Shoals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.