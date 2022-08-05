Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino near Los Angeles. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Rachel Kim
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose.

The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles.

According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a shootout in the parking lot.

Gardena police said the incident started when a group of suspects ambushed two armored vehicle security guards in an attempted robbery with a rifle and handguns.

“As soon as they [security guards] got out of the car, they were met with gunfire,” said Lt. Christopher Cuff with the Gardena Police Department.

Police said one guard was shot, with another suffering a minor injury.

Investigators said they weren’t sure if the suspects were hit, but they were able to get away on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Now, the search is on for the group.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I can’t think of anything like this. We’ve had incidents at the casino, but not like this,” Cuff said.

According to officials, the guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Four-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway