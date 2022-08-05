Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

Both incidents are under investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.
Both incidents are under investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.

Brannon Shaw, 39, was injured on Aug. 4 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was assessed and treated for his injuries at the health care unit.

Both incidents are under investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Ryan Thurmond (left) and Stacey Stephens (right)
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
Man fleed scene after hiding in homeowners closet
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a...
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan