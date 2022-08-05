2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.

Brannon Shaw, 39, was injured on Aug. 4 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was assessed and treated for his injuries at the health care unit.

Both incidents are under investigation by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division.

