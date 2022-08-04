Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!

Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale connoisseurs, treasure seekers visit north Alabama’s corner of the sale to see what they can find.

The 690-mile shopping trip takes place August 4th through the 7th. Alabama’s stretch begins in Gadsden, Alabama and travels along the Lookout Mountain Parkway through DeKalb County and into Chattanooga, Tennessee. The annual event is known as the 127 Yard Sale because it starts in Gadsden and follows Highway 127 all the way north through six states to Addison, Michigan.

Folks can find everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture and dishware to fresh local produce and homemade jams and jellies as well as food vendors and live entertainment.

Vendors are typically up and running by 8 a.m. and operate until late in the evening each day.

For a full list of vendors, maps and more, visit the 127 Yard Sale website, linked here.

