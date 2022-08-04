Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Much of the same this afternoon with highs in the 90s and a shot at showers and storms.

Plenty of sunshine to work with for the early portions of the noon hour but pushing past we will see clouds gradually build.

Winding down to the 70s overnight with clearing skies.

Another day in the 90s in store for your Friday with a repeat of conditions.

Slight changes for the weekend… not a washout as far as conditions but we will see a better chance at showers.

We pick back up the summer like forecast going into Monday on with highs in the 90s with chances for afternoon showers and storms.

