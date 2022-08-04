Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid

Santos Andres (left) and Wandarine Campbell (right) were arrested at Joe's Pawn Shop Thursday.
Santos Andres (left) and Wandarine Campbell (right) were arrested at Joe's Pawn Shop Thursday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at 11411 HWY 431 South in Albertville, Alabama.

In relation to the raid Wanderine Campbell, 75, and Santo Andres, 21 were arrested at 3:08 p.m. Both were charged with buying/receiving stolen property and sent to the Marshall County Jail. Campbell was released on a $50,000 bond while Andres has no bond.

Joe Campbell III, the owner, and operator of the pawn shop, was also arrested on the same charges and is currently in Marshall County Jail with no bond.

In 2007, Campbell III pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a Federal Firearms License, he was sentenced to serve two years in prison. Following his sentence, he was on supervised release for two years.

Campbell III formed the business in March 1998, bought the business in 2003, but had his license dissolved in December 2010.

The current license for the address is for Joe’s Check Cashing Inc., there is no indication on whether his license for Joe’s Pawn Shop is still active.

Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies
Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies(WAFF)

According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as firearms experts and were only there to see if any federal firearms laws were being violated.

At this time Mason cannot tell us whether any firearms laws were broken or why Secret Service was on the scene.

According to WAFF 48 Reporter, Marisa Gjuraj, who arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m., saw agents unloading guns and loading items into trailers.

WAFF 48 reached out to the U.S. Secret Service about the investigation, and a representative of the agency responded by saying, “We have no comment at this time.”

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Latest News

Sen. Tuberville's bill to amend Title 38 passed through the Senate Wednesday.
Tuberville’s VA benefits bill passes the senate
Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Bank Independent to construct new operations center
Milam was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, of Phil Campbell
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest
Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, of Decatur, AL
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters