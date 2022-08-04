Three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at 11411 HWY 431 South in Albertville, Alabama.

In relation to the raid Wanderine Campbell, 75, and Santo Andres, 21 were arrested at 3:08 p.m. Both were charged with buying/receiving stolen property and sent to the Marshall County Jail. Campbell was released on a $50,000 bond while Andres has no bond.

Joe Campbell III, the owner, and operator of the pawn shop, was also arrested on the same charges and is currently in Marshall County Jail with no bond.

In 2007, Campbell III pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a Federal Firearms License, he was sentenced to serve two years in prison. Following his sentence, he was on supervised release for two years.

Campbell III formed the business in March 1998, bought the business in 2003, but had his license dissolved in December 2010.

The current license for the address is for Joe’s Check Cashing Inc., there is no indication on whether his license for Joe’s Pawn Shop is still active.

Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies (WAFF)

According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as firearms experts and were only there to see if any federal firearms laws were being violated.

At this time Mason cannot tell us whether any firearms laws were broken or why Secret Service was on the scene.

According to WAFF 48 Reporter, Marisa Gjuraj, who arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m., saw agents unloading guns and loading items into trailers.

WAFF 48 reached out to the U.S. Secret Service about the investigation, and a representative of the agency responded by saying, “We have no comment at this time.”

