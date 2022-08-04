Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.(Takata Corporation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father

Latest News

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act