Staying in the 90s with afternoon thunderstorms

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning and happy Thursday.  Temperatures are very warm this morning starting off in the middle 70s under mainly fair skies. 

Visibility looks better than the past few mornings with just a few spots of isolated fog.  Skies will stay mainly sunny through the late morning into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s,  a nice south breeze will stay with us through the day.  The heat index will climb to around 100 during the afternoon.  Given the moist air mass in place, more scattered rain showers and storms are expected to develop into the afternoon and early evening hours.  Some storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. 

Any lingering storms should wrap up into the evening hours with lows staying warm in the low to middle 70s, areas of fog may develop in locations that saw rainfall Thursday.  Friday will be a very similar day with highs topping out in the lower to middle 90s again.  More scattered storms will develop through the afternoon hours. 

The weekend forecast looks pretty typical for August with highs staying in the 90s.  Storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.  Do not cancel those outdoor plans, but anticipate some brief delays in outside activities if you are caught under a summertime downpour or thunderstorm.

