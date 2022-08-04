Deals
Stacey Little’s 5 Ingredient Enchiladas

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With school in session and busy days at work, it can be hard to get something on the dinner table you actually want to eat.

That’s why Stacey Little from Southern Bite is showing us one of his favorite dinners to make after a long day at the ballpark. These 5 ingredient enchiladas taste as good as they look and don’t take long to cook either!

Get Stacey’s full recipe here: 5 Ingredient Beef Enchiladas.

