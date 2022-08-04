SCOUTED: GrubSouth launching alcohol delivery service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in north Alabama, you have probably used GrubSouth or have at least heard of it.

But did you know the food delivery service was created by two women? The TVL crew took a visit to GrubSouth to learn more about the business and what they’re up to next.

We’re happy to report, GrubSouth is working with local bars and breweries to bring some of your favorite drinks to your door!

Check out GrubSouth.com for more information.

