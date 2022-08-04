Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

SCOUTED: GrubSouth launching alcohol delivery service

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in north Alabama, you have probably used GrubSouth or have at least heard of it.

But did you know the food delivery service was created by two women? The TVL crew took a visit to GrubSouth to learn more about the business and what they’re up to next.

We’re happy to report, GrubSouth is working with local bars and breweries to bring some of your favorite drinks to your door!

Check out GrubSouth.com for more information.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father