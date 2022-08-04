Scheduled I-65 south closure canceled

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.

Since that release, ALDOT said the planned closure is canceled due to weather.

The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31) at Lacon.

According to ALDOT, crews will repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.

Alabama 67 north from exit 334 in Priceville to Decatur, then southbound on U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon is the official signed detour.

Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles and the last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road.

The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.