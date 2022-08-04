Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both arrested on drug trafficking charges. Lyle’s bond was set at $1.5 million and King’s was set at $5,000.

Over one pound of fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The warrants were executed at residences on Spring Avenue and Brookridge Drive in Decatur.

