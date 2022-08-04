Deals
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Carter O'Bryan Lyle (left) and Shakeria Alandrea King (right)
Carter O'Bryan Lyle (left) and Shakeria Alandrea King (right)(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both arrested on drug trafficking charges. Lyle’s bond was set at $1.5 million and King’s was set at $5,000.

Over one pound of fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Over one pound of fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The warrants were executed at residences on Spring Avenue and Brookridge Drive in Decatur.

