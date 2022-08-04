Deals
Meet MoonPie John and the store that bears his name

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most people are familiar with New Market, but not everyone knows the small town used to be called Hump.

Hump is where John Taylor grew up selling groceries for a living and giving away peppermints and MoonPies to make people smile. Little did he know that one day there would be a mercantile shop in his honor, still making folks smile.

At MoonPie John’s Mercantile, you can find vintage style candy and colas, locally made goods and of course, MoonPies.

