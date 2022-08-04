Deals
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Joe’s Pawn Shop raid

Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid
Joe's Pawn Shop owner, Joe Cephus Campbell was arrested following the raid(MCJ)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Aug. 4, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at 11411 HWY 431 South in Albertville.

Wanderine Campbell, 75, and Santo Andres, 21 were arrested at 3:08 p.m. Both are charged with buying/receiving stolen property. Both were booked into the Marshall County Jail. Campbell was released on a $50,000 bond while Andres has a $50,000 bond.

Santos Andres (left) and Wandarine Campbell (right) were arrested at Joe's Pawn Shop Thursday.
Santos Andres (left) and Wandarine Campbell (right) were arrested at Joe's Pawn Shop Thursday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)

Joe Campbell III, the owner and operator of the pawn shop, was also arrested on the same charges. As of Aug. 5, Campbell III has been released from the Marshall County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

In 2007, Campbell III pleaded guilty to selling firearms without a Federal Firearms License, he was sentenced to serve two years in prison. Following his sentence, he was on supervised release for two years.

According to court documents from 2006, Campbell III was a part of Operation Flea Collar. He was arrested after two gun sellers said they had purchased guns from Campbell III that they later illegally sold.

Campbell III has owned the business since 1998, but its license under Joe’s Pawn Shop dissolved in 2010.

The current license for the address is listed as Joe’s Check Cashing Inc.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference about the raid on Aug. 4 at a pawn shop in Albertville.

According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as firearms experts and were only there to see if any federal firearms laws were being violated.

At this time Mason cannot tell us whether any firearms laws were broken or why Secret Service was on the scene.

According to WAFF 48 Reporter, Marisa Gjuraj, who arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m., saw agents unloading guns and loading items into trailers.

WAFF 48 reached out to the U.S. Secret Service about the investigation, and a representative of the agency responded by saying, “We have no comment at this time.”

