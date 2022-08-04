Deals
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development

Madison county commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved moving forward with phase two of the Clift Farm development plan, this will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison.

Joey Ceci, the spokesperson for Breland companies, said that the properties are being built with traffic in mind.

“Traffic of course on Highway 72 is always an ongoing concern,” Ceci said. “One thing we did ourselves as developers of Clift Farm is build an additional lane on highway 72 to run the length of Clift Farm so that it does help with that.”

Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said that the traffic that is being created by Clift Farm was the goal but the county has plans in place to help ease the traffic problem.

“Sort of what it’s[Clift Farm’s] designed for, is to bring more traffic in, more customers in,” Commissioner Vandiver said. “I think there’s several ways the county is trying to help out. I know we are looking at trying to expand Wall Triana to a five-lane road, at least to McCrary road and making it a little safer down there.”

Ceci says that typically from announcement to opening it will take nearly a year to get things running with tenants.

“First we have to get the tenants in, and then they will kind of do a lot of the building,” he said. “Typically from announcement to open, it takes about a year.”

