Local veteran reacts to the passing of the PACT Act

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday night the PACT Act passed to provide health care and benefits for millions of veterans injured by exposure to toxins. Some veterans around the country are ecstatic about the act including Retired Major General Paulette Risher.

Maj. Gen. Risher, the President and CEO of Still Serving Veterans, says that the act is a game changer because the process of receiving benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs can be stressful for veterans.

She says that although the bill is still very new it serves as a bridge for veterans who may have had symptoms but needed validations from doctors for their eligibility.

Maj. Gen. Risher says that she along with other veterans are waiting on guidance before they can move forward.

“Very shortly, we’ll see enacting guidance on how to do this and what the form should look like, and what the proof needs to be. What the conditions are,” Maj. Gen. Risher said. “The medical community needs to know what is now considered potentially linked to military service and service that could’ve happened 20 years ago.”

Visit the Department of Veteran Affairs website for more information on PACT Act benefits for veterans.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.