Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Local veteran reacts to the passing of the PACT Act

Reaction to the Pact Act - Still Serving Veterans
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday night the PACT Act passed to provide health care and benefits for millions of veterans injured by exposure to toxins. Some veterans around the country are ecstatic about the act including Retired Major General Paulette Risher.

Maj. Gen. Risher, the President and CEO of Still Serving Veterans, says that the act is a game changer because the process of receiving benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs can be stressful for veterans.

She says that although the bill is still very new it serves as a bridge for veterans who may have had symptoms but needed validations from doctors for their eligibility.

Maj. Gen. Risher says that she along with other veterans are waiting on guidance before they can move forward.

“Very shortly, we’ll see enacting guidance on how to do this and what the form should look like, and what the proof needs to be. What the conditions are,” Maj. Gen. Risher said. “The medical community needs to know what is now considered potentially linked to military service and service that could’ve happened 20 years ago.”

Visit the Department of Veteran Affairs website for more information on PACT Act benefits for veterans.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

Etowah Co. School Resource Officers receive new trainings
Etowah Co. School Resource Officers receive new trainings
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO
Apartment fire in Madison
Apartment fire under control in Madison Co.
Madison county commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development