Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Caleb Anderson, who is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide and an assault in Gaastra, Michigan, is now suspected of a second homicide and arson in Alabama.

The Michigan State Police announced Thursday morning that Anderson will remain in custody in Alabama during the investigation into his involvement there. He will face charges in Alabama and Wisconsin before he can be extradited to Michigan for his Iron County assault charge.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update it as new information becomes available.

Last published: Aug 3, 2022 9:07:58 PM

Caleb Anderson was arrested in Helena, Alabama, which is south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon, according to Green Bay Police and U.S. Marshal Marty Keely. Green Bay Police worked with officers in Alabama to bring him into custody.

Anderson is a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation in Green Bay where a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. Anderson is believed to have stolen the homicide victim’s car which has also been found as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, Anderson is also the suspect in an assault in Iron County that took place early Monday morning.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police have been working with Green Bay Police as well as additional local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in these cases. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anderson was in court facing criminal sexual assault charges in 2019. He was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Last published: Aug 3, 2022 3:33:59 PM

UPDATE: Police are searching for an Iron County man who is believed to be a suspect in a Green Bay homicide and is considered armed and dangerous.

Green Bay Police say they are actively looking for Caleb Anderson in connection to a homicide reported at 1320 Packerland Dr. at 8:29 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Witnesses saw the victim’s car driving near Packerland Drive after the time of death, police say. Following an investigation, police found that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the scene, and entered it as stolen with caution indicators nationwide. The vehicle is described as a blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration 207HUH.

Anderson was last known to be in the Greenville, Ala. area and investigators are in contact with local officials that are actively looking for him and the vehicle. He is described as 5′11,” 200 pounds from Iron County. If anyone sees the vehicle or Anderson, call 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Green Bay Police say this is still an active investigation and they are limited on how much information can be released at this time.

If you have information about the Packerland incident, please call 920-448-3200 ref report 22-241402. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.

No other information will be released at this time.

Last published: Aug 2, 2022 2:47:09 PM

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are actively assisting the Green Bay Police Department with an ongoing homicide investigation, the MSP said Tuesday morning.

The MSP says the suspect in the homicide is believed to have stolen the victim’s vehicle and may be in the Upper Peninsula. The car the suspect may be driving is a dark blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin registration 207HUH. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Green Bay police started investigating the homicide Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to 1320 Packerland Dr. for a report of a welfare check and found a body. The investigation is in its preliminary stages, police say. No information about the suspect has been released.

If anyone sees this vehicle, contact the Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122 or 911. Green Bay PD is the lead agency in this investigation and is developing additional suspect information.

