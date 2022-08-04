Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10

I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug 9 and 10(ALDOT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.

The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 21) at Lacon.

According to ALDOT, crews will repair concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and make pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.

Alabama 67 north from exit 334 in Priceville to Decatur, then southbound on U.S. 31 to I-65 at Lacon is the official signed detour.

Exit 334 is the last exit for commercial vehicles and the last exit for passenger vehicles is Thompson Road.

The on-ramps to I-65 southbound from Thompson Road and County Road 55 (Exit 322) in Falkville will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father
Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father

Latest News

A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley was arrested on Thursday.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley arrested
Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020