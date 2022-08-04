“Flirting with Fame”: Hollywood publicist tells all in new memoir

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever meet someone that just has incredible life stories? That’s Dan Harary.

Having worked in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years, Harary has met everyone from Tom Hanks to Jack Black, and even called Meryl Streep the wrong name when he met her. Now, he’s telling stories you won’t believe in his latest book “Flirting with Fame.”

It all started in 1972 when Harary got a job working at the Sunshine Inn Concert Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Years later he went on to become one of Hollywood’s elite publicists.

If you want to learn about all the crazy encounters in “Flirting With Fame,” you can find Harary’s book on Amazon.com.

