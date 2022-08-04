Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama appointed Brent Mills as its new chief executive officer. In this position Mills will oversee all day-to-day operations, patient care and quality. Mills assumed the position in June 2022.

Mills previously served as the CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport since December 2020, before then he was a chief operating officer at Parkhill Health in Dallas, Texas.

“I’ve had the honor of working with Brent in his previous CEO role in Shreveport, and I am confident he will make incredible contributions in his new role at Encompass Health of North Alabama,” said Brad Kennedy, President of Encompass Health’s South Central region. “Brent is a dynamic leader who transforms concepts into strategic programs and initiatives that drive growth and success, and I know he will continue to elevate our hospital’s high-quality inpatient rehabilitative care to patients at our hospital’s new location in Huntsville.”

Before assuming this position in June 2022, Mills served as the regional vice president of PSN Affiliates in Grapevine, Texas. Over the years Mills has held several roles in healthcare including service line administrator, chief administrative officer, executive director of business and project analyst.

His several roles were followed by moments of success including spearheading the development of strategic long-term-planning processes; successfully reducing $1.5M annually in operating expenses; increasing patient satisfaction scores; reducing critical care turnaround time; leading multi-million dollar expansion projects.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.