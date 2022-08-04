Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen.

Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.

Authorities are also on the hunt for Jamey Jones who is accused of trafficking cocaine. Charles Bass is wanted on a methamphetamine trafficking charge.

Lawrence Beasley is accused of trafficking fentanyl.

Brian Phillips is wanted for burglary. Police said he broke in and stole from a home while the homeowner was out hiking.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

