Buckhorn High School choir makes school and district history
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn High School Bella Voce Women’s Choir has been invited to perform as a featured ensemble at the 2021 Alabama Music Educators Association (AMEA) In-service Conference.

Bella Voce is one of few choirs selected from many different choirs that applied including elementary, junior high, high school, college and semi-professional choirs across Alabama.

Bella Voce is the first performing, instrumental or vocal ensemble to perform at AMEA in Buckhorn High history, they are also the first choral ensemble to be selected to perform for this conference in Madison County School System history.

