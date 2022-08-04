Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Man arrested after escaping barricade situation Tuesday
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
William Richard Carter
Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme

Latest News

Muscle Shoals City Schools returned to the classroom on Thursday.
Muscle Shoals City Schools back in the classroom
Sheffield City Schools confronting learning loss.
Sheffield City Schools confronting learning loss
The couple has been married for 75 years, but together for 80 years.
WWII veteran celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
The cow was loose in Cullman County on Wednesday.
Cow on the loose in Cullman County
Brown is in custody as of 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
Limestone Co. suspect in custody