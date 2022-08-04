Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Apartment fire under control in Madison Co.

Apartment fire in Madison
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is now under control.

According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.

Surrounding apartments had a few broken windows but that was a coordinated effort by the fire crew to limit the spread of the flame.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI there were no injuries reported, however, a dog was killed in the fire. Chief Bailey says there will be families who will need to be relocated.

“There are four units and all four of them are going to probably be displaced. At least three of the four,” Chief Bailey said. “As you know, often in these occasions smoke filtrates the rest of the apartments so there may be some smoke damage in the rest of the apartments.”

This investigation is ongoing, as we learn more we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

Madison county commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
Reaction to the Pact Act - Still Serving Veterans
Uptick in suicide calls
Uptick in suicide calls
Madison county commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
Madison county commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development