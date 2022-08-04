Apartment fire under control in Madison Co.

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is now under control.

According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.

Surrounding apartments had a few broken windows but that was a coordinated effort by the fire crew to limit the spread of the flame.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI there were no injuries reported, however, a dog was killed in the fire. Chief Bailey says there will be families who will need to be relocated.

“There are four units and all four of them are going to probably be displaced. At least three of the four,” Chief Bailey said. “As you know, often in these occasions smoke filtrates the rest of the apartments so there may be some smoke damage in the rest of the apartments.”

This investigation is ongoing, as we learn more we will keep you updated.

