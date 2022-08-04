Deals
Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at US-431 in Albertville, Alabama.

According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as firearms experts and were only there to see if any federal firearms laws were being violated.

According to WAFF 48 Reporter Marisa Gjuraj, agents were seen unloading guns and loading items into trailers.

At this time Mason cannot tell us whether any firearms laws were broken at the scene or why Secret Service was on the scene.

WAFF reached out to the U.S. Secret Service about the investigation, and a representative of the agency responded by saying, “We have no comment at this time.”

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

