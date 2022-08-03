Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine for the early portions of your Wednesday afternoon. Expect Cloud coverage to gradually increase with chances for isolated to scattered storms later on.

90s expected for highs with humidity present throughout the day.

Lows tonight will range in the lower to middle 70s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday looks like a repeat of Wednesday with patchy dense fog, the 90s for highs and scattered chances for rain.

The pattern will continue to finish off the workweek with slight changes expected for the weekend.

More showers and storms will move in for Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing into the middle 90s.

