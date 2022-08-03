Deals
Voice of Alabama football out due to health issues

Eli Gold
Eli Gold
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The voice of Alabama football since 1988, Eli Gold, is out due to health issues for the beginning of Alabama’s 2022 football season.

In a press release on Wednesday, Vice President and General Manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, Jim Carabin, confirmed that Gold would be out for at least the beginning of the football season. Chris Stewart will fill in for Gold.

Stewart will host “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts as well.

At this time, a timetable for Gold’s return has not been announced.

