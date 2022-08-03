Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Aug. 3, 2022
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love the Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!

The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the spa. Stay overnight with the girls or book a romantic weekend getaway for the perfect escape.

Book your trip or staycation now at SoakHouseSpa.com.

