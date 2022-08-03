Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award

Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award
Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award(CIT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 11, Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer and Alabama CIT Administration Coordinator at NAMI Alabama John Hollingsworth wins Crisis Intervention Team international award.

Hollingsworth was awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International for their upcoming annual conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 29-31.

The CIT Coordinator Award recognizes a person from law enforcement or corrections that oversees their CIT program or a mental health provider or advocate who is a strong leader for their community.

Hollingsworth launched the first CIT program in Huntsville and established the first local Crisis Care Center in July 2021 when he taught the first CIT 40-hour training at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to Hollingsworth demanding improvements for access to crisis health care, Birmingham will start its first Crisis Care Center and will begin offering services to those who are experiencing psychiatric, behavioral and/or substance use crises in August 2022.

Click here for more information about the CIT program.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

Sun
Hottest Huntsville July on record
Caleb Anderson
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Limestone County Correctional Facility
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults