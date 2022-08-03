Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 11, Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer and Alabama CIT Administration Coordinator at NAMI Alabama John Hollingsworth wins Crisis Intervention Team international award.

Hollingsworth was awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International for their upcoming annual conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 29-31.

The CIT Coordinator Award recognizes a person from law enforcement or corrections that oversees their CIT program or a mental health provider or advocate who is a strong leader for their community.

Hollingsworth launched the first CIT program in Huntsville and established the first local Crisis Care Center in July 2021 when he taught the first CIT 40-hour training at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to Hollingsworth demanding improvements for access to crisis health care, Birmingham will start its first Crisis Care Center and will begin offering services to those who are experiencing psychiatric, behavioral and/or substance use crises in August 2022.

