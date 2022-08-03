Priceville woman sentenced two years after the murder of her father

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On March 26, 2020, the Priceville Police Department received a call of a shooting at 27 Old Somerville Road. Angela Joy Vest called Morgan County 911 and said that she had shot her father Kenneth Dewayne Vest.

Once Priceville Police arrived on the scene they found Mr. Vest dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

On March 30, 2020, Sergeant Jason Wilbanks, who investigated the case, took a statement from Ms. Vest. Sgt. Wilbanks determined that Vast had altered the scene to make it appear as if she had shot her father in self-defense.

Later that same day Vest was arrested for murder and plead not guilty at her arraignment and requested a trial. On May 5, 2022, Vest was found guilty by a jury for the murder of her father.

On Wednesday, Vest was sentenced to 63 years in a state correctional institute.

