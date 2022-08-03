Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Millions of inaccurate Equifax credit scores sent to lenders

A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A tech issue is to blame for millions of faulty credit scores being served up to Americans looking for a loan.

Equifax admits inaccurate data was sent out during a three-week period earlier this year, between March 17 and April 6.

These false credit scores resulted in some people getting higher interest rates and others being denied.

Officials at Equifax said the coding issue that caused the problem is now resolved.

In a press release, Equifax claimed the bad information only resulted in a “small number” receiving a different credit decision.

“Our data shows that less than 300,000 consumers experienced a score shift of 25 points or more. While the score may have shifted, a score shift does not necessarily mean that a consumer’s credit decision was negatively impacted. We are collaborating with our customers to determine the actual impact to consumers,” the company said.

Equifax handles credit information for more than 200 million consumers in the U.S.

In 2017 Equifax was hacked, resulting in the leak of sensitive data for close to 150 million Americans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Because monkeypox spreads through close contact, there's a concern that monkeypox could spread...
Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school
People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
City of Huntsville
Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville