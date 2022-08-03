Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year.

Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade. Carolyn Marchetti with Defined Learning said students learning will be enhanced by these programs.

“Defined Learning uses project-based learning but it’s standards-based learning,” Marchetti said. “You are looking at the math standards, the science standards, social studies, etc. You are doing projects based on a real-world scenario, that is relevant to kids based on a career but is bringing in those math standards or science standards.”

Another part of the initiative is the Defined Careers program, this program is open to students in the fifth grade and continues through graduation from high school.

Julie Moreth with Defined Learning explained how the Defined Careers program works and how it can help students when it comes to choosing a career.

“They can explore a variety of career pathways and it starts off with career clusters...they break that down into the career pathways,” Moreth said. “Then they can go in and choose a career that they would like to explore and learn more about. When they do they’re actually going in and doing a project that’s related to that career.”

Both of the programs are aimed at helping students succeed in the classroom.

“Project-based learning is more real life where they’re actually doing things,” Marchetti said. “They’re going to do one[and] they’re going to look at it and reflect on it and make it better.”

Superintendent Cindy Wiggly says she’s excited to offer students these new programs and says that the program will soon expand.

“We actually added a few teachers for our STEM projects and math and some school improvement throughout the district,” said Wiggly. “We are really excited for some of our STEM programs, we will have a STEM program in every middle school and every elementary school.”

Teachers will be ready to teach these programs when students go back to class next Tuesday.

