Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – A Walmart employee in Indiana was stabbed with a machete in the parking lot Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, is accused of taking a machete from the store and hiding it inside his backpack.

While in the parking lot, Leuchtner is accused of calling over a Walmart employee and attacking him with the machete.

During the investigation, police found a machete underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot, WNDU reported.

The Walmart employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it is unclear if Leuchtner and the Walmart employee knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando McClain
Former NFL player arrested in Moulton
Brown escaped from a barricaded residence Tuesday night.
Barricaded man escapes residence
Laioni Douglas
Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mother’s bathtub
Lewis Edward Williams
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison
Police: Teen shoots and kills brother in Madison

Latest News

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell...
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
Limestone County Correctional Facility
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk