Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center.

The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive.

According to a press release from the City of Athens, basketball will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Throughout the entire event, people can participate in a walkathon in which they can raise awareness for any cause they wish.

Jan Mattews with MTM Educational Enrichment, a non-profit that supports students and the community, is hosting the event with the goal of giving back to the community.

Athens Mayor, Ronnie Marks, will be part of the welcoming ceremony at 8 a.m.

