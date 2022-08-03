Huntsville Parks and Rec offering back to school program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are your children headed back to school and you’re already wondering, where do I take them after 3 o’clock? Well, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is offering their latest and greatest after school program for your kid to check out!

Different locations around the Huntsville area are hosting the program where kids will have time for homework, arts, snacks, physical activities and everything in-between. The program is for students in grades 1 through 6 who attend Huntsville City Schools. The staff members over the program are all trained accordingly to work with the students who come through.

So, how much does this cost?

The fee to join the program is $20 a week per student or $10 a week for siblings. Huntsville Parks and Rec does ask parents to pay weekly and the first payment has to be received before the first day.

The locations for the program are listed below:

Brahan Spring Recreation Center

Cavalry Hill Community Center

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center

Fern Bell Recreation Center

Mark Russell Recreation Center

Registration is now open and the program begins Monday, August 8! To check out all the information, visit the Parks and Recreation website, linked here. Or, you can go ahead and register your child at the link here.

