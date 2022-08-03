Deals
HPCAC, HPD and WellStone preview Crisis Intervention presentation

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning representatives from the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC), Huntsville Police Department (HPD), and WellStone hosted a preview of their “Crisis Intervention & Co-Responder Teams” presentation set for August 9.

The meeting gives residents a chance to learn more about things happening in the police department and allows them to voice their concerns and ideas about police operations.

At the meeting, there will be a presentation by HPD on its Crisis Intervention Training program for officers and a presentation by WellStone Behavioral Health to discuss Co-Responder Teams as part of the health care system.

WellStone will also explain how the program works from 911/988 calls, the Co-Responder and the Crisis Diversion Center.

After speaking with police officers today we learned that mental health is a high priority for them, specifically how officers respond to mental health crises.

“A lot of people believe the police are being called to things that aren’t a crisis, and that’s not true,” said. “We only get called when there is some sort of threat or danger to a person or the public and we can’t get a mental health professional until a police officer has created a safe environment for that to happen,” Deputy Chief of Huntsville Police DeWayne McCarver said.

The public meeting for residents in District 1 will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the House of Hope and Restoration Church, 2525 Aspen Avenue NW, 35810.

